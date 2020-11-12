Uninsured driver nabbed by Kildare gardai as they tried to escape through McDonalds drive-thru
Caused mini traffic jam
Gardai nab driver at drive-thru
An uninsured driver who tried to evade gardai by entering a McDonald's drive-thru failed in their bid to escape.
Naas gardai said the driver caused a mini traffic jam in the process. They stopped the car and following a check, they found the car had no tax, NCT or insurance.
The vehicle was seized.
Naas Roads Policing Unit used the #MobilityApp to detect this car that had no Tax, NCT or Insurance. The driver attempted to evade detection by entering the driver through of this restaurant - causing a mini traffic jam in the process. The vehicle was seized. pic.twitter.com/Cs8ZPcxm19— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 11, 2020
