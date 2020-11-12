Learner driver with no insurance tested positive for cannabis

A learner driver who was stopped at a Kildare check point was found to have no insurance, no L plates, no accompanying driver and they also tested positive for cannabis.

Naas gardai arrested the driver and the car was seized.