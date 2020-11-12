Newbridge Christmas lights set to be turned on two weeks early

The Christmas lights are being put up early this year in Newbridge to raise everyone's spirits.

The spirit of Newbridge is alive and well with the Newbridge Christmas Lights Committee who are delighted to announce that the Illuminations will be switched on during the third week of November.

"Niall Whyte and his wonderful team have been busy installing the Christmas lights for Newbridge 2020," said the committee.

"Due to Covid the official lighting up ceremony will not take place this year. Instead we have decided to turn the lights on two weeks earlier to lift everyone’s spirits. In addition to our current lighting display including Georges Street and two amazing Christmas Trees, we are delighted to announce that we are lighting up Eyre Street this year. We are also delighted to announce that a full size Christmas Crib Nativity Scene is being constructed outside the Town Hall, thanks to the efforts of the Newbridge Christmas Crib Committee, it will be illuminated also."

The Christmas lighting of Newbridge is supported by Kildare County Council and by all the businesses in the town. The committee members, including Chairman Joe Kelly, Senator Fiona O'Loughlin , Yvonne Foley, Mary Doyle, Morgan McCabe and Cllr. Chris Pender would like to thank everyone who supports the Christmas lights campaign including our county councillors.

"It is very important for Newbridge the commercial heart of County Kildare to have the town looking its best at this time of the year for customers, visitors and those coming home for Christmas. The committee would ask everyone to shop local this Christmas and keep our town alive and vibrant. Online is easy, but local is better for everyone."