Alleged €1m County Kildare cannabis haul defendants appear in court

Four men charged in connection with an alleged €1m cannabis find in County Kildare last week appeared before Naas District Court by videolink today.

Paul Flood, 58, whose address was given as Ballysax, Curragh, faces allegations of having cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply at Ballysax and The Curragh on November 3.

Alan McCabe, 33, whose address was given as 141 Ballyshannon Road, Kilmore West, Dublin is alleged to have had cannabis in his possession on November 3 at Junction 12 on the M7 Northbound.

Khac Quang Nguyen, 23, of no fixed abode and a man remanded as Tran Khanh Duc on November 6 and stated to be a 16 year old at a previous hearing, are both being prosecuted for possessing cannabis for sale or supply at Ballysax, Curragh, on November 3.

It’s been claimed that €800,000 worth of cannabis plants were found in Ballysax and €200,00 worth of cannabis was found in a vehicle at Junction 12.

A Vietnamese translator interpreted the proceedings for two of the defendants during the brief hearing before Judge Desmond Zaidan and there were no applications for bail.

None of the defendants spoke but to confirm their identity and that they understood what was happening.

Mr Nguyen asked that a prison officer write down the date of the next court hearing.

Sgt Jim Kelly said he needed time to get instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

All four were remanded in custody until November 25.