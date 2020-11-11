Eighteen uses of Covid 19 powers in Kildare Garda Division since April 8th

There have been eighteen reported uses of COVID-19 policing powers being used in the Kildare garda division between April 8 and October 31 this year, according to a new report from the Policing Authority issued today (November 11).

This compared to 11 in the Wicklow garda division and 29 in the Meath garda divisions over the same period.

The report also raised the issue of inconsistent relationships with students and that there is some work to do on the recently introduced fines system.

This is the ninth in a series of reports on its assessment of policing performance by the Garda Síochána during the COVID-19 crisis, which was submitted to the Minister for Justice this week.

The Authority found that “overall there has been a comprehensive observance of the Level 5 restrictions by the public.”

The Authority said it found business groups to be generally positive in terms of the approach taken by the Garda Síochána to inspection and enforcement of the regulations.

Policing Authority chairperson, Bob Collins, the Authority has consistently held the view that emergency powers for gardaí should be as limited as possible and used as sparingly as possible. “One of the virtues of the penal provisions introduced thus far has been that they involve referral by the Garda Síochána to the Director of Public Prosecutions. That has been an important source of detached decision-making in respect of emergency powers and the decisions thus taken represent an important setting of standards. The fixed penalty notice does not have such an in-built check. There may be significant value in their introduction so relatively close to the projected end of the Level 5 stage being the subject of further consideration.”

The Authority also said there is still some work required to actually implement the system of fines brought in under the Health (Amendment) Bill 2020. The law was signed into law on October 25 but the report said it may be some time before a Garda member is able to issue a fine for a breach in restrictions.



The Authority said there has been added complexity through the increased remit in what is counted as “essential retail” with some retailers attempting to stay open by stocking items which are deemed essential while still selling items which are not deemed essential, and confusion as to what products are essential.

The report said students who were contacted by the Authority reported not being concerned with the additional powers per se “but are concerned that they will be imposed more stringently on students.”

“Reference was made to the need for clarity and better communication with students as to the arrangements that exist between An Garda Síochána and some third level institutions. These relate to the garda presence on campus but also arrangements with some third level institutions in relation to the confiscation of student cards by An Garda Síochána who then hand these cards over to the college authorities. The college or university can typically commence a disciplinary procedure with the student involved, which can result in a fine. Such agreements are not uniform across the country and media narratives and a lack of clarity for students as to whether their institution is party to such an arrangement and how that process works, was reported as not helpful.”