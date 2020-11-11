Staff shortage behind one Longford to Pearse rail cancellation extension

The cancellation of one of the Longford to Pearse trains has been extended because of staff unavailability but a service will continue to operate from Maynooth to Dublin Pearse at 06.55hrs in the path of the 05.38hrs service from Longford, Iarnród Éireann has said.

The company said today it regretted having to tell customers that the temporary cancellation of the 05.38hrs Longford to Pearse and 18.15hrs Connolly to Longford has been extended, with a reinstatement date of December 1 at the latest. “While the company had planned to restore the service from Monday coming, November 16, upon completion of the City Centre Resignalling Project, and the project is set for completion on schedule, it has encountered separate short-term operational issues concerning staff availability, which necessitate the continued service alteration.”

Iarnród Éireann said it apologised to customers affected by the change. It added that alternative services are operating at 06.15hrs and 06.49hrs from Longford in the morning, and at 17.10hrs, 17.17hrs and 19.15hrs from Dublin Connolly in the evening.

It also said that service will continue to operate from Maynooth to Dublin Pearse at 06.55hrs in the path of the 05.38hrs service from Longford. “We look forward to reinstating the services from December 1, or sooner if at all possible.”

The company also said customers should note that during level 5, only those travelling for essential work and education purposes should use public transport. Face coverings are mandatory for those whose travel is essential.