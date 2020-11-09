Latest figures on Covid show lower rate in Kildare

Kildare had one of the lowest Covid 19 14-Day incidence rates per 100,000 population in the country, new figures out late afternoon today (November 9) show.

While there were 272 cases in the county in the 14 days between October 28 and November 8, there were under five cases reported in the county on Sunday, November 8, up to midnight.

When it came to the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 ( this rate is based on the 2016 census and population figures are likely to be different now), Kildare recorded a rate of 122.2 per 100,000, compared to 218 for nearby Meath.

Only Offaly (118), Tipperary, Wicklow (82.9), Wexford and Leitrim (lowest at 37.4) lower.

The national rate was 161 and Dublin was 173.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to COVID-19, said the press release from NPHET.

The HSE said that as of midnight Sunday, November 8, the HPSC has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 65,659* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 143 are men, 127 are women, 69% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

There were 103 in Dublin, 34 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 12 in Cork, 9 in Kerry, 9 in Kilkenny and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 291 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 39 were in ICU. There were 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.