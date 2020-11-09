Over 1,300 registered door supervisors in Kildare

Kildare had over 2,700 private security people registered with the Private Security Authority (PSA) in 2019.

According to the PSA Annual Report for 2019, there were 2,762 licences issued to individuals in Kildare at the end of 2019, compared to 1,361 for Meath.

Analysis of the figures show that 10% of the State’s s registered door supervisors are from Kildare, with only Dublin (31%) having a higher proportion.

Of the 2,762 individuals, 2604 were male and 158 were female, a ratio of 16 to one.

Of the county Kildare total there were 1,317 door supervisors and 1,332 security guards.

Another 78 were cash in transport personnel.

Nationally, there were 42,555 individual licences issues.

Kildare accounted for 102 of the States 1,729 contractor licences last December.

Commenting on the report, the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, said the Private Security Services (Amendment) Bill 2020 was approved by Government, for drafting, in November 2019, and is a priority for her, and for the Government. “The Bill will bring the regulation and licensing of security personnel enforcing court orders within the remit of the Private Security Authority,” she said.

The industry’s turnover in 2019 is estimated to be in the region of €782,032,000.