Newbridge man punched shopkeeper, Naas court hearing is told

A man who stole alcohol in one store and assaulted a shopkeeper in another appeared at Naas District Court on October 7.

Bernard Ward, 38, whose address was given as 3 College Farm Lane, Newbridge, was being prosecuted for the theft of €42 worth of alcohol from the Tesco store in Moorefield, Newbridge, on March 1, 2019, and assault at the Spar outlet in Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, later on the same day.

Sgt Jim Kelly said no attempt was made to pay for the alcohol and no property was recovered.

Sgt Kelly added that the defendant wasn’t wanted in the Spar store and he became aggressive and he punched the shopkeeper.

The latter incident occurred at about 7.20pm.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that the defendant has 25 previous convictions, including five for no insurance and five for theft.

Sgt Kelly said the defendant’s first conviction was in 2005.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant apologises to the court and to the victim and added he is mortified over his behavior.

She said that on that day the defendant got news that his mother had cancer and she has since passed away.

The court also heard that the defendant is keen to repay €42 to Tesco.

She added that the defendant was the subject of a very positive report by the Probation Service and he has completed an alcohol awareness programme.

Ms Murphy said he receives a disability payment and seems to be doing very well with the probation service.

“He has held his hands up and accepted this,” Ms Murphy added.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a five months prison term for the assault and took the theft matter into consideration.