In memory: Liam Ryan remembered for Kildare town CYMS dancehall days

It is with deep regret we announce the death of Liam Ryan who passed away peacefully on October 20 in a Swords nursing home.

Liam was the fourth son of 10 boys born in Co Tipperary in 1932.

On leaving school he qualified as a butcher and later as a rep for Musgrave Tea.

Liam was associated with the CYMS (now CMWS) ballroom in Kildare town running Saturday night dances.

He commenced Saturday night dances in October 1969 with Dermot O’Brien and the Clubmen taking the stage for the opening dance.

This was followed by many of the very top showbands at the time, Joe Dolan, Brendan Bowyer, Dickie Rock, Big Tom, Dixies and a host of other bands. The relief band was Tom McDonald and the Springtime Aces who played for nearly all of Liam’s tenancy.

The first big star to appear was Hank Locklin (Nov ‘69) followed by Slim Whitman (Sept ‘70) and Roy Orbison (April ‘71).

Dana’s first appearance after winning the Eurovision was in the CYMS in Kildare. Liam also ran the Olympic Ballroom in Dublin which he eventually bought.

The highlight of his time in the Olympic was when Mary Robinson was elected President and she had her celebration in the Olympic ballroom.

Getting away from bands and dance halls, Liam was a great lay apostolate worker. He organised many missions in Dublin city and Wicklow.

On the closing night of many missions he had the relics of St Therese on view in the churches thanks to Kildare man, Pat Sweeney whom I introduced to Liam.

Pat drove the vehicle with the relics all around Ireland.

Liam will be sadly missed by the many who knew him from the CYMS days.

To his loving wife Alice and Liam's family, our deepest condolences.

May he rest in peace.

- Eamon Hennessy, CMWS, Kildare