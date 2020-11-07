All Things Interior: Shape shifters

Shape is a key element when designing interior spaces, and working with fun geometric shapes can really enhance an interior space. This week, I thought I would focus on geometric shapes and share some inspiring suggestions on how you can work with geometrics in your interior.

Geometric Fabrics

Geometric prints can add lots of fun to interior spaces, especially as a statement piece like the sofa pictured in our Escher Lovage fabric by Romo.

This is a multi-coloured, organic geometric where interlocking shapes create a versatile design printed on textural brushed cotton. Available in range of colours, it looks fantastic and best of call costs €54.50 a metre from our Aspire Design Studio. Geometric fabrics can be used in blinds, curtains and upholstery.

Feature Walls

When designing a feature wall there are plenty of options to consider depending on your taste and budget.

These can include painted geometric shapes, wallpaper, decals, tiled wall or panelling. There are also plenty of DIY video tutorials available online to help you create a stunning feature wall.

Furniture

When choosing furniture with a geometric element, you can either opt for a piece that is obviously geometric in shape or opt for a piece that has a geometric element such as a table with a tiled geometric pattern on its table top.

A stylish pouffe or statement chair can also look amazing upholstered in a bold geometric fabric.

Lighting

A statement geometric shape light is a simple way to update your room. There are plenty of lights to choose from such as large statement lights, table lamps, floor lamps and even easy fit pendants. Pictured is the large Izmir pendant with its hexagonal old gold frame with opal white glass.

It has a 150cm suspension wire and has a hand applied gold leaf finish.

Accessories

Visit any homewares shop today and you will see plenty of geometric shaped accessories. From vases, table lamps, scatter cushions, rugs, candle holders and even trays there are plenty of items to choose from to add some geometric shapes to your home.

A striking geometric rug can help zone your space whilst also adding a beautiful feature. Our Nahli geometric rug design is reminiscent of a traditional tribal design, expertly woven with exquisitely soft, cotton chenille yarns.

It’s made from 100% cotton and comes in a variety of sizes and colours. A geometric shaped mirror can also be a great addition to your home, especially over a fireplace or console table.

I hope you found this column helpful. If you have any suggestions for future columns then please drop me an email or give me a call.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.