What's Cooking: Three tasty ways with squash!

It may come as a surprise but there are several varieties of squash, each with their own distinctive look and colour. For example, the Spaghetti Squash is named after the way its flesh falls away into ribbons when cooked.

All varieties of squash are versatile, nutritious, delicious and very much a part of autumn cooking! If you don’t know what to do with this delicious vegetable, try these three easy and delicious recipes!

Squash, Bacon and Parmigiano Reggiano Galette

An open pie with chunks of butternut squash, smoked bacon, red onion and garlic, sprinkled with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

Ingredients:

l 1 Butternut Squash

l 1 Red Onion

l 3 Cloves of Garlic

l 170g Sliced Pancetta

l 20g Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

l 50ml Milk

l 200g Plain Flour

l 120g Salted Butter

l 2 tsp Paprika

l Fresh Thyme, finely chopped

l 40ml Soy Sauce

l 30ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil

l Sea Salt and Black Pepper

Method:

1.Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/Gas Mark 6.

2.Use flour, 1 teaspoon of paprika, some seasoning and milk to prepare a smooth dough, then chill.

3.Peel and chop the onion and garlic, then sauté with the pancetta in oil for 5 minutes.

4.Peel the squash, scoop out the seeds and chop into small chunks before adding to the pan and cooking gently for 20 minutes.

5.Add soy sauce, thyme, 1 teaspoon of paprika and some more seasoning, then allow to cool.

6.Roll out the pastry into a 30cm circle and put the butternut squash mixture in the centre, spreading to within 5cm of the edge.

7.Grate the Parmigiano Reggiano over, then fold the pastry edge over the filling and brush with milk.

8.Bake in the oven for 40 minutes until golden.

Squash Fritters with Caramel Sauce

Light puffed squash fritters flavoured with cinnamon and ginger.

Ingredients:

l 1 Butternut Squash

l 2 Medium Eggs

l 2 tsp baking powder

l Pinch Salt

l PinchBlack Pepper

l 1 tsp Ground Ginger

l 1 tsp Ground Cinnamon

l 200g Plain Flour

l 200g Light Brown Sugar

l 125ml Fresh Single Cream

l 60g butter

l 1 tsp Vanilla Essence

Method:

1.Peel the butternut squash, cut in half and remove the seeds.

2.Measure out 500g and chop into chunks – use the rest in soups or sauces.

3.Put the 500g of butternut squash into a saucepan, cover with boiling water, bring to the boil, cover and simmer till tender – about 15 mins.

4.Drain well, liquidise the flesh or mash till smooth.

5.Put into a large mixing bowl, whisk in the eggs, flour, baking powder.

6.Season with the salt, pepper, cinnamon, ginger and mix well.

7.To make the sauce – chop the butter into small chunks, put into a small pan with the cream, sugar and vanilla essence.

8.Cook gently till the sugar has melted and the sauce is a light brown fudge colour – stirring often as you cook.

9.Heat some oil in a saucepan till it reaches 325°C – drop spoons of the batter into the hot oil and fry till they are golden brown, then remove with a slotted spoon.

10.Don’t overcrowd the pan, cook in batches – keep them warm while you cook the rest.

11.Serve the fritters alongside the caramel sauce.

Roasted Squash Soup

Sweet, delicious and wholesome. An easy Squash Soup recipe everyone will love.

Ingredients:

l 1 Butternut Squash

l 2 Medium Onions

l 60ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil

l 3 Cloves of Garlic

l 2 tsp Paprika

l 2 Vegetable Stock Cubes

l A few sprigs of fresh thyme

l 25g Butter

l 1 litre boiling water

l 70ml Fresh Double Cream

l 1 x 70g pack Assorted Seed Mix

l Sea salt and black pepper

Method:

1.Peel the butternut squash, cut in half and remove the seeds. Chop into small chunks.

2.Peel, half and chop the onions. Put the onions and butternut squash into a large roasting dish.

3.Drizzle over the oil and season with some salt and pepper. Roast in the oven for 45 mins.

4.Meanwhile peel and mince the garlic in a large saucepan add the butter and melt.

5.Cook the garlic in the butter on a low light for a few mins. Then add the roasted butternut squash and the onion.

6.Pour over the boiling water, add the paprika and crumble over the stock cubes.

7.Bring to the boil and stir well. Cook for 15 mins then liquidise.

8.Add the cream and heat through gently, check the seasoning, add more salt and pepper if needed. Serve sprinkled with the seeds

All the ingredients used are from Aldi.