Kildare Property Watch: Retail warehouse at Lower Cutlery Road in Newbridge to let

Jordan Auctioneers have just brought to the market a prime town centre high profile retail warehouse premises fronting the inner relief road at its junction with Cutlery Road in Newbridge town centre.

The subject property benefits from an excellent prominent trading position adjoining the Whitewater Shopping Centre and close to Newbridge Silverware, Newbridge Retail Park and within a short walking distance of the Main Street, Dunnes Stores, Tesco and Woodies DIY.

The unit comprises a mid-terraced retail warehouse unit benefitting from ample car parking to the front.

The unit extends to 489 sqm (5,264 sqft) providing open plan retail accommodation with ancillary office, canteen, and toilet facilities to the front of the unit. There is a communal tarmacadam surfaced yard for car parking and a circulation area is provided to the front of the building.

The subject site is zoned ‘town centre’ in the Newbridge Local Area Plan 2013 – 2019 which has been extended until December 2021. The property is ideal for for a variety of uses with previous occupiers to include tile/bathroom showrooms, home furnishing showrooms and car showroom.

The property is to let with Jordan’s issuing a quoting price of €60,000 per annum. Additional information is available through Stephen Talbot on 045 433550.