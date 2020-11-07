Kildare Property Watch: Three-bedroom home in the heart of Castletown

A well-presented three-bedroom home at 132 The Walled Gardens, Castletown, Celbridge, has just come on the market with Coonan Property.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this property briefly comprises of an entrance hall, living room, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

A number of recent improvements include a new A rated condensing oil boiler, an impressive C2 BER and an attic suitable for conversion.

The Walled Gardens is ideally located in the heart of Castletown and only a short walk to the historical Castletown House and Demesne.

The home is just a short stroll to Celbridge Main Street and a host of local amenities including bus services, schools and shops such as Tesco, Lidl and Aldi and within easy access of the N4/M4 road network.

The home is on the market with a guide price of €265,000 and is for sale by private treaty.

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 0 1 628 8400 or email mickw@coonan.com.