Kildare motoring review: The agile and stylish Mazda2

Mazda is known for cars that engage the driver. Although this might seem at odds with the necessity these days to make mobility more sustainable, Mazda has in fact worked to develop cleaner and more efficient vehicles since the beginning. In doing so, it has never been keen about compromising on the joy of driving — an attitude that has forced Mazda to be imaginative over the decades.

Therefore, beyond its receptiveness to unusual engine concepts, the company has also looked at countless other ways of improving vehicle efficiency.

Mild Hybrid Technology

With this philosophy in mind, the new Mazda2 is now available with mild hybrid technology as standard. Engine availability in the Mazda2 is limited to a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre ‘Skyactiv-G’ petrol unit in two states of tune — 75PS and 90PS, with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The new Mazda2 is both agile and stylish. Its KODO - Soul of Motion design language has created a car with a playful, yet elegant spirit. The new Mazda2 goes beyond a sophisticated exterior design, offering reduced CO2 emissions and enhanced safety features.

The new Mazda2 is a car that moves you even before you drive it — in cities, and beyond.

Choice of 3 Trim Grades

There are three trim grades to choose from in the new Mazda2 – GS, GS Sport and GT, all wrapped up in a 5-door hatchback body-style.

Standard specification across the entire Mazda2 range is impressive, with even the entry-level GS model coming with power-folding heated door mirrors, cruise control with adjustable speed limiter, LED headlights with automatic height control, air-conditioning, roof spoiler, leather steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls, auto door locks, tyre pressure monitoring system, 15” alloy wheels, radio/CD, alarm, front and rear, electric windows, and Mazda’s i-Stop system.

The new Mazda2 possesses a solid stance, muscular lines with sharp creases, a rear-leaning cabin and an overall look that says ‘forward momentum’.

The car’s attractive exterior shelters an innovatively ergonomic body, which feels connected to the road — whether you are on a motorway or a city street. Every detail of the Mazda2 works in unison to allow the car and driver to ‘Drive Together’.

Test Car

My test car was a range-topping GT model, which looked amazing in Soul Red Crystal metallic paint. Soul Red Crystal paint has a unique mix of translucence and depth of colour. To realise this mix, Mazda’s engineering team devised a novel coating structure. A semi-transparent paint layer was coated on a reflecting layer comprised of regularly arrayed aluminum flakes. A clear layer that emphasises translucence was coated on top of the paint layer. To reproduce the colour intensity of Soul Red Crystal paint faithfully and keep the colour perfectly universal on the whole of the body surface, the hickness of the coating on every part was meticulously controlled.

Fitted with the 1.5-litre petrol engine with 90bhp and 148Nm of torque, the GT can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 9.7 seconds, while returning fuel consumption as low as 5.3l/100km when driven on an extra-urban driving cycle (WLTP). Thanks to low CO2 emissions, annual road tax is just €190. Key GT features include a digital (DAB) radio, automatic air-con, LED daytime running lights, 7” TFT colour touchscreen with Multimedia Commander, Android Auto & amp; Apple CarPlay connectivity, rear parking sensors, rear privacy glass, smart keyless entry, 16” bright alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers, navigation system, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, humidity sensor and a shark-fin antenna.

The new Mazda2 is unquestionably one of the best handling cars of its size. It is fun to drive, forgiving, comfortable and agile, while well weighted steering, a slick manual gearbox, sensible pedal weighting and plenty of grip ensure that every journey is enjoyable.

The Mazda2’s driving position is a real strong point too, with a well-shaped seat with plenty of adjustment and a huge amount of steering wheel reach/rake movement on offer.

Upmarket Interior

The Mazda2’s spacious, well-designed interior has an upmarket feel to it that gives the impression that it is a car from the class above.

Taking pride of place in the cabin are classy details like eyeball air-vents, a large speedometer and a large touchscreen display. An intuitive infotainment touchscreen is located on top of the dash for ease of access on the move.

Boot space — with the rear seats in place — is 280-litres, but this can be expanded to 950-litres when the rear seat backs are folded flat.

Pricing and warranty

Prices for the new Mazda 2 start at just €19,505 and represents superb value for money.

All new Mazda cars come with a three-year /100,000km warranty and a three-year European roadside assist package for complete peace-of-mind motoring.

Contact TP Waters, Kildare, on 045 521400.