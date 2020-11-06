Gardaí make fourth arrest in investigation into alleged corrupt practices at KWETB office

Gardaí attached to the Garda Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have arrested a fourth person in relation an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested yesterday (Thursday) and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Naas Garda Station.

A Garda statement added: "Investigations are ongoing."

Gardaí have not named the statutory body involved but sources have confirmed it's the Kildare and West Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB).

On October 27, gardaí arrested a man aged in his 40s as part of the investigation while a female in her 30s was arrested on September 7.

Both were released without charge and files were prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

On August 6, a man in his 50s was arrested but was later released without charge.

A file was also prepared for the DPP on the matter.