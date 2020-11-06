Young Kildare woman talks about health issues and lockdown loneliness on new TV documentary

A young Kildare woman is to feature in a new TG4 documentary to be broadcast next week.

Produced by Midas Productions on TG4, Saol Faoi Ghlas will be aired at 9.30pm, on Wednesday, November 18.

This one-hour documentary follows the lives of ordinary Irish people in extraordinary times, from April to September 2020 through Ireland’s Covid-19 lockdown.

Among those taking part in the documentary is Aoife Rafter, who is cocooning in her family home in Naas.

Having lived with Cystic Fibrosis all her life, she knows only too well how devasting a respiratory illness could be for her. Just before lockdown, Aoife finished treatment for Cervical Cancer and now finds herself without clinics, check-ups or medical support and her world confined to just a few rooms.

"Featuring a mixture of self-shot and documentary footage from characters in every province in Ireland, this documentary is a snapshot into a time where we as a people struggled with the new demands placed on us. Despite the personal hardship suffered by those featured in this documentary, this is ultimately a story of hope that reminds us of our resilience and strength as individuals and as communities," said the programme makers.