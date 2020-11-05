Rugby club's concern over warehouse plans on former HP site

A Kildare rugby club has lodged an objection to a planning application for a new warehouse and office spaces at the Liffey Business Park in Leixlip.

MU Barnhall is concerned over a proposed access to the 8.19 hectare site from a roundabout beside the club.

The club hired a transport planning consultant to make a submission and lodge its objection to the August 7 planning application by EFIV Irish Property ICAV on the former Hewlett Packard Campus.

The plan includes the provision of a new vehicle access from Barnhall Road roundabout with ancillary associated entry/exit gates, access road and footpath, 179 car parking spaces including electric vehicle charging stations and 18 bicycle parking spaces.

The site is south of the Liffey Business Campus buildings and the rugby club is west of it.

Part of the club grounds are currently used as a school and creche.

In its submission on behalf of the club Trafficwise Transportation Consultants said the club has a total membership of 1,200 including 900 players. Eight senior teams and ten youth teams as well as mini teams and teams catering for those with intellectual disabilities, among others, use the facility.

The submission said there is a concern over road safety and that a master plan was due to be prepared for the immediate area but it was not clear what progress has been made on this master plan.

It was objecting to the plans.

The applications said that heavy goods vehicles will access the site from the M4 motorway and other vehicles will come via the R404 Leixlip-Celbridge road roundabout beside the club, which is close to the Salmon Leap Canoe Club.

The proposed entrance has previously been used by other sports clubs to get access to playing pitches they were using.

The application said there will be 200 employed on the site.

On September 28, Kildare County Council sought further information from the EFIV Irish Property ICAV, concerning the building design, boundary treatment plans and an archaeological impact assessment by a qualified archaeologist.