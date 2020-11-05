Appeal for missing Newbridge dog, Shadow

A precious dog, who has been missing from Newbridge since Halloween, still hasn't been located.

Maxine O'Connor appealed for information on her mother's dog, Shadow, who hasn't been seen since November 1.

After Maxine posted her appeal on social media, there was a huge outpouring of offers of help to search for the missing dog.

"Still no sign of shadow. A huge thanks to everyone for all the help and advice! Unreal. I’m still hoping we will find her and have her home soon," Maxine said yesterday.