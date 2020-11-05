Popular make-up artist Suzie O'Neill to open up Kildare Village pop up shop in December

Popular make up artist, Susie O'Neill is opening up her own AYU Make Up pop shop in Kildare Village this December.

"We have some BIG news! I am SO excited to let you know that we will be opening our very first pop up shop on December 2 in Kildare Village," she said on social media.

"I am so nervous and excited as obviously it’s not the most ideal of times to be opening a shop but my motto is ‘If you don’t try, you’ll never know”.

The store will be open from December 2 to 24.

AYU Make Up is an Irish based, Irish owned company set up by Suzie. The name “AYU” is derived from an Indonesian word meaning “very feminine, beautiful”.