Garda re-issue appeal about teenager (15) missing over a week

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Kayla Ryan, 15 years old, who is missing from Cork City since Tuesday of last week.

Kayla is described as being 5'2", with long brown hair and of slight build.

When last seen Kayla was wearing grey leggings, a black hoodie, black puff jacket and black Nike Air Max trainers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Anglesea Street on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.