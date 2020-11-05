LATEST: Retail centre with fuel station coming to Newbridge
FILE PHOTO
Planning permission has been granted for a three-storey neighbourhood centre development including a convenience store, filling station, medical centre and other retail units in Newbridge.
The proposed facility, which has a total floor area of nearly 2,000 square metres, is earmarked for a current green field site on the Station Road opposite the Department of Defence.
Being planned is a convenience store with an off-licence and coffee shop and delicatessen.
Also planned with the large development are toilet facilities.
The total construction cost is around €2m, according to CIS construction industry database.
The designs include plans for fuel filling facilities to rear of the building as well as a forecourt area and three 40,000 litre underground fuel tanks.
The drawings show electric charging points, a canopy, pump islands and signage.
The development includes a retail shop unit at ground floor level and takeaway units at first floor level.
A medical suite is planned for the first floor level as well as three medical suites at second floor level.
A new site entrance/exit and landscaping is also included.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on