Maynooth student wins top scholarship

Maynooth University student, Sarah Finnegan has been awarded the Clark Scholarship.

In celebration of 20 years in business, Clark Recruitment and Executive has pledged three years of scholarship to the Maynooth University School of Business.

Deirdre Coghlan Murray Managing Director of Clark congratulated Ms Finnegan on being awarded the Clark Scholarship for her Masters of Strategic Marketing for the academic year 2020/2021.

Speaking this morning, she said “We are really delighted to be supporting Sarah with her Masters program through Maynooth University and we look forward to working with her as part of her Research Thesis. At Clark we believe in the value of life-long learning and we wish Sarah every success with her Masters.”