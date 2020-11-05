Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, November 5

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) Browne

Otomy Drive, Clane, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare

Browne, Matthew (Matt), Otomy Drive, Clane and formerly Goretti Terrace, Prosperous, November 1st 2020, suddenly, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his family, grandchildren & his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to government regulations regarding COVID-19. A private family funeral will take place. Remains arriving at St. Patrick & St. Brigid’s Church, Clane, for 11am. Funeral Mass on Saturday, with burial afterwards in Mainham Cemetery. Matt's funeral cortège will pass through Prosperous on Saturday morning at 10.30am for people wishing to pay their respects as we make our way to the church. Please adhere to social distance rules. Mass can be viewed here: www.claneparish.ie.

The death has occurred of Michael McCarthy

Sunbury close, Kilcullen, Kildare

Michael McCarthy, Sunbury Close, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. 7th June 1945 - 4th November 2020, passed away peacefully on the 4th November 2020 at St.Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by his loving wife Ann and daughters Carla, Michelle and Lisa. Michael will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife and family, his sister Mary, brother Dick, sons-in-law Sam, John and Darren his grandchildren Abbie, Josh and Holly.

Reposing at his family home on Thursday, 5th November, from 5pm. Funeral Mass in The Church of The Sacred Heart and St.Brigid, Kilcullen on Friday, 6th November, at 12 noon followed by burial in St Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place restricted to 25 people in church .Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message for Michael's family in the condolence book at the bottom of the page. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv.

The death has occurred of William (Willie) O'Sullivan

Coologmartin, Donadea, Kildare / Coill Dubh, Kildare

O'Sullivan, William, (Willie), Coologmartin, Donadea and late of Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare. November 4th 2020, Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Naas Hospital. Beloved father of the late Tara. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, daughters Regina and Suzanne, sons Derek and Adrian, son in-law Paul, daughter in-law Aoife, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Funeral arrangements to follow

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Edward (Sonny) KAVANAGH

Naas, Kildare / Kill, Kildare

Kavanagh (Lacken View, Naas and formerly of Kill, Co. Kildare) - Nov 3, 2020, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Edward (Sonny), beloved husband of Essie and dear father of David, Jayne, Carol, Julie-Ann and Laura; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sisters Teasy and Patsy, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, friends, and colleagues.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ on Thursday at 10am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Stephen SCHWER

Brannockstown, Kilcullen, Kildare

Schwer (Brannockstown, Kilcullen) – Nov 3, 2020, (peacefully), at the Beacon Hospital, Stephen, beloved husband of Breda, dear father of Brian and Trevor and loving brother of Maurice, Lar, Pat and the late Mary; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brothers, daughters-in-law Roisin and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Anna, Lucy, Daniel, Andrew, Orla and Stephen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the Private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart-and-st-brigid-kilcullen on Friday at 9.30am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

“May He Rest In Peace”