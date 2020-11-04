Choose your neighbours! Four homes for sale in one go at auction

A property portfolio of four detached three-bedroom houses is going under the hammer next week.

The properties near Portlaoise are "at varying stages of completion" and are being promoted as an investment opportunity.

The guide price at the BidX1 auction is €300,000 which works out at €75,000 per home.

They may be purchased on behalf of family members or friends so they can live next door to each other.

There are gardens to the rear and off street parking.

Each property extends to approximately 104 sq. m (1,119 sq. ft.).

The properties are located within Bruach Na hAbhainn residential development at Maganey, Killeshin, approximately 37km south east of Portlaoise accessible via the N80.

