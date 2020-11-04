Garda appeal over missing woman last seen at 5pm on Monday

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 41-year-old Antoinette Donnery, who went missing on Monday.

Antoinette was last seen in the Mount Merrion area, Dublin 4 at approximately 5pm.

Antoinette is described as being 5’ 5” in height, with a slim build, green eyes and long blonde hair.

When last seen on Monday evening, she was wearing a cream jacket.

Gardaí said that Antoinette also goes by the name 'Mary' or 'Marie'.

Anyone with any information on Antoinette’s whereabouts are asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.