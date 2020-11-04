Break-in at Naas Racecourse being investigated

A break-in at Naas Racecourse which occurred last week is being investigated by Gardai.

It's understood the incident took place between 1am and 7.30am on Thursday last.

Intruders caused damage to an exterior door and gained entry to a viewing box area.

The Garda Press Office said it was investigating a break-in in Naas.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí attended the scene of a break-in that occurred in Naas on Thursday, 29 October.

"After some investigation it was found that despite damage to the premises there was no property taken.

"There are no arrests at this time and investigations remain ongoing."