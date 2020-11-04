New Yoga Studio being planned in Rathcoffey
FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
A proposed Yoga Studio is being planned for the Rathcoffey area.
A planning application on the issue has been submitted to Kildare County Council.
According to the CIS construction industry database, being proposed is to use a portion of an existing single-storey domestic garage for a "rural wellness and yoga studio".
Yoga has become an increasingly popular way to help integrate physical, mental and emotional well-being and to bring harmony to mind, body and spirit.
It's widely practised among women and men and has also become an exercise for athletes and soccer and rugby players.
