Gardaí searching for man (64) missing since yesterday

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Sean Timmons, 64 years, who is missing from the Enniscorthy area since yesterday.

Seán is described as being 5'11", with grey hair, of stocky build with blue eyes.

When last seen Sean was wearing a dark grey jacket, blue jeans and a dark coloured hat.

Sean also has tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.