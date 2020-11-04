Gardaí investigating after turf stolen from shed in Monasterevin

Gardaí have appealed for information after a quantity of turf was taken from a garden shed in Monasterevin.

The incident happened in the Passlands area of the town in the early hours of Sunday morning last.

Gardaí said the rear door of a shed was broken open and items were disturbed.

A quantity of turf was taken during the incident.

Gardaí have appealed for members of the public to contact them if they noticed any suspicious movements in the Passlands area between 1am and 7.30am.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí found that an undisclosed amount of turf had been taken from the premises.

"There have been no arrests at this time and investigations remain ongoing."