Kill pedestrian crossing not necessary, says Kildare council report

Kildare County Council does not consider that traffic volumes are enough to justify a controlled pedestrian crossing in Kill village.

Cllrs Fintan Brett and Carmel Kelly asked for an update on the recent traffic count conducted in Kill Village.

They are seeking a zebra crossing near the village shop and say money and resources are available.

In an official reply to Naas Municipal District committee on October 20, members were told that an assessment was carried out and it was determined that “the pedestrian/vehicle volumes are not present to justify the provision of a controlled crossing at this location.”

Officials said the warrant process typically caters for standalone case by case assessments. “There is the potential for facilities to be appropriate and delivered under separate larger projects, as part of a wider strategy. In this instance, the Kill/Johnstown cycle scheme is currently being reviewed as part of an NTA cycle project review — as part of this scheme a Toucan crossing was proposed in the vicinity of the village centre. It is hoped that an update can be provided on the status of this scheme in the near future.”

Cllr Kelly said she was not happy with the response.

Cllr Brett said he was “dumbfounded” when he saw the reply.

This issue has been going on for three years, he said.

He said the National Transport Authority said about four to five months ago that the money was there for the crossing, in the context of a cycle lane between Naas and Kill.

But nothing has been done about that project.

He said the village is normally quiet.

Concerned residents are looking for a zebra crossing, not traffic lights, near the shop and a T junction, at which children and others can cross safely in busy times.

The problems start if the N7 gets blocked and traffic starts coming through Kill, he said, adding that all members of the district committee are in agreement.

Cllr Brett also said a locally based contractor, BAM, had offered to do the pedestrian crossing free of charge.

An additional sum of €5,000 for the design was all that was required for it to go ahead.

“Everything we (councillors) said is being ignored,” said Cllr Brett.