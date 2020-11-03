Four Kildare students win prizes in Texaco Art Competition

Four Kildare students have won top prizes in this year’s 66th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

All were winners of Special Merit Awards for artworks that Final Adjudicator, Professor Declan McGonagle said: “were imaginative and displayed high levels of skill”.

They were Della Cowper-Gray (age 12), a pupil at Scoil Bhríde, Kilcullen;

Ross McHale (15), from Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge;

Sophie Chew (11) and Arwen Boyle (6), both from Presentation Girls' School, Maynooth.

No stranger to the Competition, Ross won a Special Merit Award in the 12-13 years age category in 2018.

With the onset of Covid-19, the Competition had to be extended over a longer period this year with delays to the final adjudication process and the announcement of winners.

As a result, activities normally undertaken during April and May – traditionally, the introduction of winners to the media and the formal presentation of prizes – had to be set aside as a consequence of which prizes will be delivered by hand without the possibility of an awards ceremony.