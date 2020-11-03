Almost 1,500 people swabbed for Covid-19 at Punchestown testing site in the past week

Nearly 1,500 people were tested for Covid-19 at the local testing site in Punchestown over the past week, new figures have shown.

In the seven days up to Sunday, November 1, the highest number of tests was 289 on October 27.

The lowest numbers were on Saturday and Sunday.

However the data shows there is an average of around 20 people every day who are not turning up for appointments.

The HSE said that all missed appointments are followed up by the Community Testing Team.

The figures are provided by Dublin South, Kildare & West Wicklow Community Healthcare.