Late photographer Adrian Melia remembered at local Toastmasters event

Kildare Toastmasters - On the bright side of Life!

On 29th Oct at the Area 28 Toastmasters Humorous Speech and Table Topics contests there were two winners but all who were in attendance somehow felt that they too had won.

On a night when Kildare Toastmasters club President Anthony Madden (pictured above with David Clinton) welcomed everyone to the strains of “Always look on the Bright side of Life” we got a warm sense of occasion. Our Kildare Toastmaster family was represented by 6 clubs from Maynooth, Clane, Naas, Newbridge, Athy and our gracious hosts for the evening Kildare Toastmasters.



The late great Toastmaster and sports journalist Adrian Melia was remembered with those inspiring words “it’s not about me”. A memorable night, one our friend Adrian would have been proud of as Anthony presented the Adrian Melia Memorial winning prizes to Dr Thomas Kuruc Humorous Speech Champion 2020 for his speech entitled “Burning ring of fire” and to John Russell Table Topics Champion 2020.

Both winners hale from the newly launched Newbridge Toastmasters International, a club that likes to have a bit of fun.

For Newbridge Toastmasters International it was an especially historical double.

Since rebranding and moving to Newbridge in June 2020 the club has conducted its meetings initially face to face, then both face to face and online and now due to restrictions, online all the time for the present.

The new format means that the Kildare clubs can have joint meetings with clubs and members Locally in Ireland or from anywhere around the globe.

What’s commendable is that Dr Thomas Kuruc is living in Dusseldorf and his first language is German. It seems that humour has no borders.

With our two winners on the podium, we closed our historic Kildare Toastmaster championship 2020 with “Hall of Fame” from The Script and “Chariots of Fire” from Vangelis. Truly an evening to remember, an evening to inspire.

Today was the day after the night before and a parcel is now winding it’s way to Germany. It’s a trophy that bears Adrian Melia’s name. Ironically Adrian who loved to travel and write travel stories is on his travels once again. Who knows where the trophy may end up next year. Who knows what adventures lie ahead? For Kildare Toastmasters and Adrian Melia’s many friends his memory lives on.

Adrian we salute you, happy trails my friend.