Naas man in Ohio believes Trump will be leaving the White House after this week's election

A Naas man living in the US who previous worked on presidential campaigns believes that Joe Biden will bring the controversial Donald Trump term in the White House to an end this week.

Conor Boylan, who worked on the successful Barack Obama presidential campaign in 2008 and runs a café in Ohio, believes that Trump’s supporters will punish him for his management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Boylan moved to Oregon in 2006 and later married his long-distance American girl friend Nora. They now have a young son, Ronan. The former Intel employee, who works with the Democratic party in the US, said: “I do think the polls are correct this time around and Biden will win.

“Trump’s negatives are too high and he has not handled the pandemic well at all. The virus numbers are exploding and Trump claims it’s under control.

“It is far from under control and his political rallies are being seen as super spreader events.

“Voters gave Trump a shot four years under the pretense that he was more of a businessman and not a politician.

“Trump in turn has divided the country more than any other President in US history and people want a President who can at least attempt to bring this reeling nation together.

“That hopefully will happen under a Biden/Harris ticket.”

Mr Boylan also believes that Biden, who turns 78 on November 20, may hand over the reins of power to his 56-year-old running mate Kamala Harris towards the middle or end of his term if he is successful this week.

Conor explained: “Yes, I do think that is a possibility. If elected, Biden will be 78 years of age so there is a chance that the reins may be handed over to the younger Kamala Harris.

“Having a woman of colour as President would be truly historic.”

Biden may also usher in a new era of politics with the Democrats in power for at least two terms.

Mr Boylan said: “American elections are truly numbers games. When more people vote, Democrats get elected. Biden will have to make to keep the more Progressive base of the party happy. He can do that by implementing a broad vision around climate change, healthcare and workers rights.”



Irish roots

If elected, Biden will become yet another US president with strong Irish roots.

The Pennsylvania native is proud of his strong Irish ancestry and has quoted the poetry of Seamus Heaney during his campaign.

All eight of his great, great, grandparents on his mother’s side were born in Ireland during, the first half of the 19th century.

On his father’s side, two great-grandparents were also born in Ireland.

He visited Ireland in 2016 during his term as vice president during the Obama administration.

Biden’s great-grandfather James Finnegan emigrated from County Louth in 1850.







