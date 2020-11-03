BREAKING: Naas Hospital now has highest number of Covid-19 patients in Ireland

Naas Hospital currently has the highest number of Covid-19 patients of any hospital in the country.

Up to 8pm yesterday evening, there were 32 patients infected with the virus, according to the HSE.

This is an increase from 18 positive Covid-19 cases a week ago.

This tally was one more than Tallaght Hospital with 31 and six more than University Hospital Limerick with 26.

The number of Covid-19 positive patients has been growing steadily in recent days due to outbreaks on the Hospital campus and increased spread within the local catchment area of Kildare and West Wicklow.

There were also four suspected cases at the hospital up to 8pm yesterday evening.

The data from the Daily Operations Update also states that there are no Covid-19 patients in critical care beds at Naas.

There are six general beds available at the hospital and one critical care bed.