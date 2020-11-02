COVID-19 LATEST: Two deaths and 767 cases with 21 in Kildare

There has been two deaths due to Covid-19 and 767 new cases nationwide.

There were 321 cases in Dublin, 84 in Cork, 47 in Meath, 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 257 cases are spread across all other counties. There were 21 in Co Kildare.

There has been a total of 1,917 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 1st November, the HPSC has been notified of 767 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 62,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

355 are men / 411 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old





As of 2pm today 322 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community