Rugby ambassador Rob Kearney calls for support for Jumpers Day campaign

Rugby player, Rob Kearney, who is a Children's Health Foundation Crumlin ambassador, has called on people to support Children's Health Foundation Crumlin's National Christmas Jumper Day Campaign.

The Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin – formerly CMRF Crumlin – is asking schools and clubs in county Kildare to get involved and raise vital funds for sick children

National Christmas Jumper Day takes place on Friday, December 11, 2020 and Irish rugby legend Rob Kearney has once again lent his support to Children's Health Foundation Crumlin (formerly CMRF Crumlin) to help raise vital funds for CHI at Crumlin and the National Children’s Research Centre (NCRC).

It launches across Ireland this month, and aims to raise vital funds to support some of Ireland’s sickest children.

For National Christmas Jumper Day, all you need to do is to put on your most Christmas-y of Christmas jumpers – or make your own - and let the fun begin. You’ll find some great suggestions for activities in the National Christmas Jumper Day Goodie Pack and online at christmasjumperday.cmrf.org.

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation said: “Every minute of every day, sick children are being cared for by the expert teams in CHI at Crumlin and, more than ever, we need to raise vital funds to support their urgent and life-saving work. The funds raised will be put to work where they are needed most in CHI at Crumlin and to support ground-breaking research in the NCRC.”

Rob Kearney said over 150,000 children go through the doors of CHI at Crumlin every year. “Children's Health Foundation Crumlin has helped families in most communities across Ireland and I’m really proud to support this campaign. Hopefully I can encourage as many of you as possible to raise vital funds for sick children. Childhood illness takes too many precious moments of laughter, play and happiness. Christmas should be a special time for them no matter where they are. I’m calling on everyone across Ireland to join me, and host a Christmas Jumper Day, so that we can create some magical memories for sick children this Christmas.”

National Christmas Jumper Day packs will be sent out to anyone signing up to take part. Visit christmasjumperday.cmrf.org or email Sinead Nolan on christmasjumperday@cmrf.org to get involved and get your National Christmas Jumper Day pack.