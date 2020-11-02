Domino's, which has pizza outlets in Naas and Newbridge, is hiring over 700 jobs nationwide

Pizza giant, Domino’s, which has outlets in Naas and Newbridge, is creating 715 jobs across the country.

A spokesperson said there are 10 roles available across the Naas and Newbridge stores.

Overall, the positions will be among management, team members and contract drivers as the takeaway firm gears up for its busiest time of year.

Those interested in roles should visit www.dominos-jobs.com in the Republic of Ireland.

Domino’s already employs nearly 2,000 staff and contract workers across its 85 Irish stores.

All team members are trained in customer service and food quality and there will also be individual training for specific roles including pizza chefs and delivery drivers.

Successful applicants will be welcomed with opportunities for career development, rewards and recognition.

The company said that becoming a Domino’s team member not only offers a fun role in a friendly environment but opens up interesting opportunities for long-term career development.

With 90% of store managers starting out as a team member, working for Domino’s represents a fantastic opportunity for ambitious job seekers to enhance their skills in leadership and organisation.

Dominic Paul, Domino’s Pizza Group, CEO said: “It has been a privilege to keep our stores open during Covid-19 and to now be in a position to offer hundreds more people the opportunity to become a Domino’s team member. Creating over 700 new roles, will help ensure we keep serving our local communities safely as we head towards a busy festive period.”

The wellbeing of team members and customers is paramount for Domino’s, even more so in the current environment.

All team members are trained in Domino’s rigorous food safety and hygiene procedures to ensure hungry customers receive their freshly made, hot pizzas as safely as possible. Domino’s is a safe place to work with Perspex screens installed in all stores, limited numbers allowed in the customer area and mandated face masks in store to ensure the safety of all our colleagues.