Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, November 2

The death has occurred of Lynda O'CALLAGHAN (née Nolan)

Abbeylock, Corbally, Limerick / Donadea, Kildare

Late of Donadea, Co. Kildare

Lynda died peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of Roy & dearest mother of Aimee, Dawn and the late Reegan. Sadly missed by her loving husband & daughters, father Christy, sisters, brothers, mother-in-law Phyllis, brother-in-law Peter & his wife Cathy, extended family& friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Dublin Road, on Tuesday (Nov. 3rd) at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations if desired, to Milford Care Centre

(click here to donate).

In compliance with current guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 family members only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin's Funeral Home.



The death has occurred of Betty Joyce (née Quinn)

South Green, Kildare Town, Kildare

Formerly of Davidstown, Castledermot, Co. Kildare. Peacefully, at home, after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughter Méabh, sons Mike and Ciáran, sister Carmel, brothers Tony, Seamus, Chris, Tom, Kevin, the late Turlough (R.I.P.), Brendan and Anthony, parents in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Betty Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Betty's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Tuesday morning from 11am.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to 'The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh'.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Breda) Warner (née Murphy)

Celbridge, Kildare / Wexford Town, Wexford

WARNER (née Murphy), Catherine (Breda) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Wexford Town) November 1st, 2020 (peacefully) in the care of the staff at Connolly Hospital following many years of loving care from the staff of Elm Hall Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Derek and much loved mother of Richard. Sadly missed by her loving son, grandson Marc, sisters Ita, Greta and Maria, daughter-in-law Tina, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place. due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Catherine’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

he death has occurred of Ciss Wickham

William Pearse Terrace, Castledermot, Kildare

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Caroline, Sarah and Martina, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

MAY CISS REST IN PEACE

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot, on Monday from 3pm until 8pm, for family and close friends. Removal on Tuesday to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jack Acton

Courtown Road, Kilcock, Kildare

Suddenly in his 89th year, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Jack, loving husband of Bridgie and dear father of Mary, Pat, Johnny, Ger and Jo. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

With regret a private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Jack's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below. Jack's funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday morning at 11am by the following link https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/.

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock.

The death has occurred of Paul Condron

Knockalongford, Mohill, Leitrim / Prosperous, Kildare

Condron Paul, Knockalongford, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and late of The Downings, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, on 31st of October 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Sligo North West Hospice. Beloved son of the late James and Maureen. Deeply regretted by his children Jimmy, Sarah and Hannah, extended family wife Catherine, step-sons Rob, Eddie and grandchildren, brothers Joe, Gerry and Bryan, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace Paul

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on Monday 2nd of November 2020, for funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Funeral numbers are restricted to 25 people inside the church.Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot, due to current Covid restrictions, can leave your personal message for the family in the “Condolences” section below. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

The death has occurred of Ag Hogan

Plunketstown, Castledermot, Kildare

Predeceased by her husband Jack, sons Eddie, Sean and recently deceased Connie. Deeply regretted by her children Christy, Joan, Mary, Paddy, Una, Jim, Tom, Ellie, Brendan, Dermot, Ger, Will and Susan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY AG REST IN PEACE

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Rd, Castledermot, on Sunday from 2pm until 8pm, for family and close friends. Removal on Monday to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, via her residence, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery. FUNERAL HOME PRIVATE ON MONDAY PLEASE.

ALSO HER SON CONNIE

Died 28th March, 2020, in England. Cremation took place in England.

Sadly missed by his daughter Emma and his partner Ann and her daughter Kelly. Connie's ashes will be buried with his Mam on Monday in Coltstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nick McCabe

9 Oak Grove, Derrylin, Fermanagh, BT9 29GF / Kilcock, Kildare

Nick McCabe, 9 Oak Grove, Derrylin BT92 9GF & formerly Kilcock, Co Kildare, 30th October 2020, peacefully, loving husband of Angela (nee Rooney) and dear father of Roz & Bea (Cathal), beloved son of Anne and late John RIP & brother of John (Mary).

Remains reposing at 9 Oak Grove, Derrylin from 3 pm to 6 pm Saturday. House strictly private to family on Sunday morning. Removal on Sunday at 12.45 pm to arrive for 1.00 pm Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh's Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, mother, brother, sister in law, niece, nephew, step children & extended family circle.

Wake & Mass as per current Covid regulations. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Branin Cancer Research UK or Marie Curie c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.