Gardai stop car in Sallins which leads to seizure of drugs and cash

Gardai from the Naas District Drug Unit stopped and searched a car in Sallins on Friday evening.

During the search, a quantity of cocaine was seized and a male in his 20s was arrested.

He was detained at Naas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardai added: "In a follow up search of a residence in Sallins a further quantity of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis was discovered.

"In total cocaine with an estimated street value of up to €7,300 (pending analysis) and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €300 was recovered.

"A quantity of cash was also seized.

"The male was charged in connection with the seizure and is scheduled to appear before Naas District Court at a future date."