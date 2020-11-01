Gerry King retires as principal of Scoil Mhuire Senior, Newbridge

Gerry King, principal of Scoil Mhuire Senior since September 1996, is now retiring after 24 years of extraordinary leadership in the school. He had previously been principal of Scoil Bhríde, Nurney, and a teacher in St Brigid’s Primary School in Kildare but his 24 years in Scoil Mhuire have been something very special.

The exceptional standard of teaching and learning in Scoil Mhuire is testament to the countless hours of hard work he has put in and the quality of his vision for the school. The co-operation, camaraderie and pursuit of excellence in Scoil Mhuire is evidenced in every facet of the school’s extensive and varied curricular and extra-curricular programmes. Under Mr King’s stewardship, new and innovative approaches to teaching and learning were regularly examined and piloted. There was always a clear focus on high aspirations and improving outcomes for all pupils.

Mr King has actively pursued the integration of ICT into the teaching, learning and assessment practices in Scoil Mhuire. He invested in interactive whiteboards for all classrooms, top spec laptops for all teachers and iPads for the children to work with and develop their creative thinking and problem solving skills.

Long before it was popular, a Scratch Coding Initiative was rolled out by Mr King that has proved hugely successful. Teachers were encouraged to upskill and develop their own digital literacy and continuous professional development for teachers in ICT was actively promoted. An excellent ICT infrastructure now exists within Scoil Mhuire. The development of pupils' digital literacy and ensuring they were well equipped to navigate the challenges of 21st century living was a priority for Mr King.

Mr King has always been an advocate of sport and his guiding strategy has been inclusivity and equal opportunity for all children regardless of ability or talent. The running track he built is a good example of this vision as all children have the ability to run and to challenge themselves at their own levels.

Scoil Mhuire has, over the years, established an outstanding reputation for sport of all kinds. While winning matches is always a great thrill, Mr King ensured that the emphasis has been on participation. Hence, the school enters two or more teams in various competitions. To cater for as many children as possible, a myriad of sports is available to all the children in Scoil Mhuire. Gaelic, soccer, basketball, camogie, hurling, swimming, cross country running, spikeball and rugby are played through the school year with Mr King often standing on the side line proudly supporting teams in victory or defeat.

While committed to achieving top class performance and whole school inclusion in sports, Mr King never neglected the arts. He ensured every child in Scoil Mhuire had the opportunity to learn to play musical instruments. He did this because he was receptive to and understanding of the importance of the performing arts in nurturing creativity in the children.

Every child in Scoil Mhuire had the opportunity to partake in Cor Fhéile Bríde, Peace Proms and numerous other choirs. Guitar lessons, tin whistle playing, violin performances, school talent shows and interclass art competitions were all eagerly promoted and supported by Mr King.

The footprint of Scoil Mhuire has changed dramatically under the direction of Mr King. The building which was deemed to be modern in 1975 was beginning to show its age by 1996 and Mr King was the man to bring it into the 21st century. He donned his hard hat and steel toe capped boots and set to work. He has overseen the upgrade and total refurbishment of all the classrooms, the addition of an extension consisting of three large classrooms and resource rooms and the removal of mounds of earth to extend playground space at the back of the school.

He reconfigured the front of the school, adding a principal’s office, a secretary’s office, resource rooms and bathrooms. A long overdue front entrance was created.

However, the jewel in the crown has to be the construction of an Autistic Spectrum Disorder Unit. Dealing with architects, engineers and builders while juggling the demands of a large school is no mean feat but Mr King never wavered. Having completed the unit he decided that an all-weather running track measuring 480m was essential for the well-being of all the children. This he swiftly completed in 2019 to the delight of the children who now engage in a daily mile challenge, whatever the weather.

Over the last 24 years schools and the education system have seen many changes. Mr King has fostered a positive school ethos and learning environment whereby all pupils, including those with special educational needs, feel welcome and experience a sense of community and belonging.

He was committed at all times to developing pupils, academically, socially and emotionally. The education of children in Scoil Mhuire has always been a team effort between parents and the school with Mr King at the helm.

He actively sought to develop that relationship and was active on the Parents’ Council for many years as well as a frequent visitor to the Parents’ Room. Mr King also piloted the very first Student Voice Initiative in Scoil Mhuire. He placed a strong emphasis on promoting pupils’ participation and active engagement in their learning and in the life of the school.

History has shown that many great leaders have emerged from adversity and this pandemic has certainly brought out the best of Mr King’s management skills. Leading with humanity and putting children, families and staff first, we have all felt safe in his care. Mr King provided direction, guidance and reassurance at all times in navigating this pandemic. He thought clearly and made sound decisions.

He was calm in the eye of the storm. Ní bheidh a leithéad ann arís.

— Tribute from colleagues at Scoil Mhuire Senior, Ballymany, Newbridge