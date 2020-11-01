Kildare Motoring: All-new Opel Crossland coming soon to dealerships

Opel has revealed the first photos of the dashing, all-new Crossland, ahead of its imminent arrival on Irish forecourts. Crisp and compact on the outside, spacious and versatile on the inside, the new Crossland adopts the Opel brand's unmistakeable new Vizor front face signature, first revealed on the all-new Mokka.

A replacement for the popular predecessor Crossland X, which has won legions of fans Europe-wide, the new Opel Crossland dispenses with the X-appendix in its name, gains an improved chassis, extra comfort and technology features and a new sporty SRi Line trim. Prices, powertrains and equipment will be announced closer to its early-2021 arrival.

New face

The new Crossland features the all-new Opel Vizor front face, which extends in one single sweep across the front of the vehicle, integrating both the grille and headlights, punctuated proudly in the centre with the Opel brand's legendary lightning-flash emblem.

A hallmark signature of all new Opel models to come, the front Vizor face is married to an equally strong rear visual identity featuring a new, high gloss black tailgate panel housing the Opel logo and book-ended with stylish rear lights.

New exterior style features, trim dependent, include front and rear skid plates, LED front fog lamps, chrome door mouldings, plus an all-new range of 16 and 17-inch light-alloy wheels.

A new SRi Line version will boast black 16-inch light-alloy wheels, a black roof and red signature daylight opening, whilst an SRi Line + adds black 17-inch light-alloy wheels, AGR-certified ergonomic seats for driver and front passenger, adaptive full LED headlamps and LED taillights and roof rails.

New Crossland buyers can enjoy enhanced driving dynamics offered with the optional IntelliGrip. This adaptive traction control system enables optimum traction and stability on all kinds of surface, thanks to its five mode settings of Normal, Snow, Mud, Sand and ESP. The driver can choose between the settings to best suit road conditions.

The new Crossland SUV also convinces with a high level of flexibility, thanks to individually sliding and reclining rear seats. They come with a 60/40 split and slide by up to 150mm, increasing boot space from 410 to a class-leading 520 litres in seconds. Folding the rear seats completely increases the volume to a cavernous 1,255 litres.

The new Crossland will arrive at dealerships in early 2021.

Contact Fitzpatrick’s Opel Naas on 045 875800.