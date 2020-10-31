Having a laugh with Kildare Toastmasters

When it comes to banishing the Covid-19 gloom, the Kildare Toastmasters are ready for action.

Edward Keogh had them all in stitiches at a recent event, winning the Kildare Toastmasters annual Humorous Speech contest, which took place on October 13.

“Edward had us all laughing out loud with an excellent speech entitled ‘Pain’,” said a spokesperson.

“There will be a second chance to hear Edward’s smile inducing speech on Thursday, October 29 at the Area contest. If you’d like to come along as a guest, email kildaretoasties@gmail.com or send us a message on Facebook or Instagram and we’ll send you the Zoom link.”

She also congratulated Peter McAuley, who won the Table Topics contest with an excellent response to the statement — ‘Without volunteering, we’d be a nation without a soul’.

“The Table Topics contest tests participants ability to think on their feet, and Peter certainly proved he can,” she added, “Well done to all other members who participated on the night; Ryan Loney, Edel Reynolds, Lorraine Howard and Declan Prendergast, who all played their part in making the evening an enjoyable one.

“We would like to wish both Edward and Peter the very best of luck in the area contest, which sees clubs from all over Area 28, which is all over County Kildare, compete.”

You can follow the Toastmasters on Facebook and Instagram for more details on their next meeting tonight, Tuesday, October 27 and the Area contest on Thursday, October 29.

Guests are always welcome.