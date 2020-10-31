Gardaí investigate burglary near Carbury

A premises was broken into near Carbury last weekend.

A back window of the property in Calfstown was damaged and a front room was ransacked.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí attended the scene of an attempted burglary in Calfstown in the afternoon of Monday, 26 October 2020.

"There was minor damage to the premises but upon investigation it was found that nothing had been taken.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

Anybody with information is asked to contact gardaí.