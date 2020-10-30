Permission refused for Kill houses on noise grounds

Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for eleven residences in Kill village largely on the grounds that noise levels from the M7/N7 would be too high in the houses.

Glengolden Builders were refused permission by Kildare County Council for the houses at Four Seasons, Greenhills, Kill, on a number of grounds.

A key issue was over noise from the M7/N7.

The company appealed the refusal decision.

The site is on the south end of Kill village off the old N7 road, which is now a local road connecting Kill and Johnstown. It is opposite Kill GAA.

The company had applied to build six 2 bed houses and five 3 bed houses.

The Bord Pleanala inspector said houses on the site, in particular, eight of them, would be the subject of very significant noise levels that would have a negative impact.

They would also require the fitting of specialised glazing and mechanical ventilation to provide a night time environment that would be within acceptable limits for sleeping.

The appeals board said the development would be “substandard” and would “seriously injure the amenity of future occupants of the development.” It did not think proposals for noise mitigation would be enough after examining a Noise Impact Assessment (NIA) report submitted by Glengolden.

The company pointed to a 2018 planning application (18/727) where permission was granted for houses on the same site as the eight considered to be of concern by the council in the present application.

Glengolden also argued that there were “no statutory noise limits in relation to dwellings.”