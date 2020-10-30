Maynooth area has sixth highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to latest figures

The Maynooth local electoral area (LEA) has the sixth highest rate of Covid-19 cases in the country according to figures up to Monday last.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) examines the 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate between October 13th and 26th in each of the 166 electoral areas.

The Athy LEA area has the lowest rate of Co Kildare during the two-week period with 45 cases or a rate per 100,000 population of 169.5.

The average rate across Ireland is 307.6 per 100,000.

The highest area was Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan with 1,484.4 cases per 100,000 followed by Ratoath at 1,365.6, Galway City Central at 1,018.7, Belturbet at 928.4, Ashbourne at 887.2 and Maynooth at 740.0.



Maynooth had 220 cases or a rate per 100,000 of 740 cases;

Leixlip had 61 cases or a rate per 100,000 of 384.6;

The Naas area had 121 or 309.3 per 100,000;

Celbridge had 62 cases or an LEA rate of 286.7;

Clane had 71 cases and a rate of 249.7 per 100,000 people;

Newbridge had 63 or an LEA rate of 177.6 during the period;

Athy had 45 cases or a LEA rate per 100,000 of 169.5.