Kildare Property Watch: Substantial house in Celbridge on market for €625k

Beechlawn, a substantial detached residence extending to around 3,875 sq m, located close to Celbridge, is on the market with Coonan Property.

Beechlawn is an expansive family home which really has to be viewed to appreciate the sheer size and space on offer, according to the selling agent.

This property should suit the needs of any family size as it offers very generous living accommodation on both floors with flexibility for a multitude of uses including double bedrooms for all the family, home office, playroom, gym and more.

The property also boasts a self-contained flat with living area, double bedroom with ensuite and its own fully fitted kitchen, perfect as a private space for extended family members, grown up children or even an extra rental income.

The site extends to approximately 0.5 acres, with mature trees bordering all sides, lawns front and back, a long sweeping tarmacadam drive to the front and side as well as a large detached garage (approx 500 sq ft) with electric roller shutter door.

Beechlawn is located on the Ardclough Road in a lovely rural setting facing the open countryside and the Dublin Mountains, yet only 2km from Celbridge village and convenient for local schools. Hazelhatch Train station, Lyons Estate and the Grand Canal walkways are also within walking distance.

The home is for sale by private treaty and the guide price is €625,000.

For further information, contact Michael Wright on 01 6288400 or email mickw@coonan.com.