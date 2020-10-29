Gardaí in Clane make seizure of several boxes of fireworks

Gardaí have seized several boxes of fireworks destined to be sold in the run-up to Halloween.

Operation Tombola aims to prevent the importation, sale and distribution of illegal fireworks.

Gardaí have been involved in intelligence-led searches and seizures and visits to local car boot sales and markets.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Fireworks contain explosive materials and are potentially very dangerous if misused, especially high hazard fireworks (such as bangers, rockets, roman candles, cake/batteries or shells).

"It is an offence to possess unlicensed fireworks (other than low hazard fireworks, such as party poppers, sparklers etc), with intent to sell or supply and a fine of up to €10,000 can apply.

"It is an offence to throw or direct any ignited firework at a person or property and a fine of up to €10,000 can apply."

Gardaí added: "Please keep safe during this Halloween period."

Community gardaí based in Co Kildare have been visiting schools to inform students about the dangers of fireworks.

Halloween Safety Advice:

- Do not buy, use or ignite fireworks

- Do not provide any materials for bonfires

- Report sightings of pallets or tires being hoarded to your local authority

- Keep away from unsupervised bonfires

- Explain dangers of fireworks and bonfires to children and teenagers

- Keep pets indoors on Halloween night

- There are penalties for selling, supplying and throwing fireworks.

Anyone with information on the illegal sale of fireworks should contact their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 - 666 - 111.