Naas Hospital among top ten hospitals with most Covid-19 cases

Naas Hospital had a total of 18 Covid-19 positive patients up to 8pm yesterday evening, the HSE said.

This places the hospital in ninth position of the hospitals nationwide with the most confirmed cases, according to the Daily Operations Update.

Worrying, Naas Hospital had the second highest number of Covid-19 admissions (six) in the previous 24 hours.

There are also three suspected Covid-19 cases at Naas.

The figures also show there were no vacant general beds and only one critical care bed at the hospital.

Up to midnight on Tuesday, there were 41 new cases in Co KIldare, as part of 675 confirmed nationwide.



There were 199 in Dublin, 104 in Cork, 67 in Meath, 50 in Limerick and the remaining 214 cases are spread across another 20 counties.



328 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Everyone must be aware of the actions they should take if they have symptoms or are awaiting a test or if they are a contact of a confirmed case.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self isolate and phone your GP for further advice.

“If you have been referred for a test or are awaiting a test result, you must self isolate.

“If you are a confirmed case of COVID-19 you must self isolate for 10 days.

“If you are identified or have identified yourself as a close contact of a confirmed case, you must restrict your movements.

“Stay informed on the public health advice around COVID-19 and be prepared to protect yourself and those around you.”